FIFA Disciplinary Committee decision on DPR Korea v. Japan

The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has taken a decision in relation to the unplayed match between the national teams of DPR Korea v. Japan initially scheduled to be played on 26 March 2024 in the frame of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup 2026™️. After analysing the various factual elements in light of the applicable regulations, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to declare the match lost by forfeit 3-0 by the representative team of DPR Korea. Additionally, the DPR Korea Football Association has been ordered to pay a fine to the amount of CHF 10,000.