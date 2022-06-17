FIFA unveils stellar line-up of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host Cities

16 cities to host matches of groundbreaking FIFA World Cup™

Announcement made on live TV show from New York

FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be first edition to feature 48 teams and three host countries

A significant milestone on the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ was reached tonight as the 16 Host Cities that are due to stage matches at the first edition of football’s showpiece to feature 48 teams were unveiled by FIFA. The highly anticipated announcement was made on a TV show produced in cooperation with FOX and Telemundo from New York and broadcast live to host countries Canada, Mexico and the USA, as well as the whole world via FIFA+.

Today’s announcement follows the most transparent and comprehensive bidding process in football history, with FIFA’s decision having been made in the best interests of the game, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup Host Cities on their outstanding commitment and passion. Today is a historic day – for everyone in those cities and states, for FIFA, for Canada, the USA and Mexico who will put on the greatest show on Earth. We look forward to working together with them to deliver what will be an unprecedented FIFA World Cup and a game-changer as we strive to make football truly global,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.