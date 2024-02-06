FIFA World Cup 26™ final to be held in New York New Jersey, Mexico City to host historic opening match as schedule revealed

FIFA World Cup 26™ final scheduled for Sunday, 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey, kick-off at iconic Estadio Azteca Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June 2026

Toronto (Canada), Mexico City (Mexico), and Los Angeles (USA) to host respective national teams’ FIFA World Cup™ opening matches

Innovative match schedule designed to minimise travel for teams and fans alike, ensuring that players’ rest and recovery is prioritised throughout the tournament

FIFA has revealed the match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 26™, with the final to be held in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 19 July 2026 and the opening match featuring the Mexican national team scheduled to be played at the iconic Estadio Azteca Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June 2026. Like Mexico, the national teams of Canada and the United States will each play their three group-stage matches on home soil. Canada will kick off their campaign in Toronto on Friday, 12 June 2026, while the United States will begin their journey on the same day in Los Angeles.

The schedule for the tournament was revealed live on Sunday and can be reviewed on FIFA.com and FIFA+. The match schedule can also be accessed here. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA. From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York New Jersey players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament.”

“I would like to thank our three host countries and 16 Host Cities for the unwavering commitment to staging a FIFA World Cup that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy.”

FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani said: “The FIFA World Cup 26 will be a watershed moment and one that will trigger massive football development in our region and worldwide. While each Host City is unique, they all have something in common – they are passionate about football and cannot wait to welcome the world in June and July 2026.” The tournament’s innovative match schedule will serve to minimise travel for teams and fans alike, while the number of rest days between fixtures will be maximised. Having been drawn up in consultation with key stakeholders, including national-team coaches and technical directors, the schedule will also increase the prospect of matches being played in the best possible conditions and ensure that fans have shorter travel times when following their teams. Match pairings and kick-off times will be confirmed following the Final Draw for FIFA World Cup 26, which is expected to take place towards the end of 2025.

FIFA World Cup 26 match schedule – summary:

• FIFA World Cup 26 to kick-off at the iconic Estadio Azteca Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June 2026, with the final scheduled for Sunday, 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey. • Toronto, Mexico City, and Los Angeles to host the opening matches of their respective national teams. • Canada, Mexico, and the United States guaranteed to play their three group-stage matches on home soil, with Guadalajara, Vancouver, and Seattle also selected to stage host countries’ group-stage matches. • Miami to host the bronze final, Dallas and Atlanta to stage the highly anticipated semi-finals, while Dallas will host nine (9) matches – the most of any Host City at the tournament. • Innovative match schedule ensures that three days of rest for teams is observed for 103 of the tournament’s 104 matches. Majority of matches to be played in three regionalised zones (east, central and west) to reduce travel for teams and fans. Group stage: o First matchday of the tournament to feature two matches, including the tournament curtain-raiser in Mexico City and a match in Guadalajara. o Day two to feature two matches involving hosts Canada and the United States respectively. o The final four matchdays of the group stage will feature six matches per day. Matches in the same group will be played simultaneously to maintain the integrity of the competition. o All other group-stage matchdays will feature four matches per day across four kick-off times. • Estadio Azteca Mexico City set to host opening match for the third time, making FIFA World Cup history as the first stadium to do so. • Canada will host its first FIFA World Cup, complementing its proud history of hosting top FIFA women’s and youth tournaments, including the successful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015™. • USA to host FIFA World Cup for the second time, following record-setting 1994 edition. USA has also hosted two successful editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup (1999 and 2003). • Fans can pre-register for FIFA World Cup 26 tickets at fifa.com/tickets. Pre-registration for information about hospitality packages is available at fifa.com/hospitality. Further details on the match schedule are available in the Q&A document here.

Co-Host Coaches react to FIFA World Cup 26™ match schedule announcement 01:31