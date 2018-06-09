The Week in Quotes: World Cup edition

"There is no fight to be Brazil's national team top scorer. I think it's just numbers. They are my idols, those who were here before me, and when it comes to idols, I will never be better than them. So I respect each one of them, Romario, Zico, Ronaldo, Pele... Because they are my idols. It's just numbers. I'm happy to help my team, to score goals, but I don't want to be better than them and neither will I be. Each one has their own history and knows their importance in the team. I'm very happy for the goals." Brazil forward Neymar on the chance of becoming his country's top goalscorer

"I think they have a very good chance of going all the way because the youthfulness and energy in this team... you can feel it. I think the pace in the team, you can feel it. I think the England team have a good chance." Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel on England's chances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

“Neymar is to me one of the best players in the world. Today, he is more mature and he has more experience, but he isn’t going to win the World Cup on his own. It’s teams that win the World Cup. The greatest Brazil team of all-time was the one in 1970, with Tostao, Rivellino, Gerson and Pele all wearing the number 10 shirts for their clubs. In the 1970 World Cup, we spent more than six months together. That’s why it worked.” Brazil legend Pele believes the South Americans need to play as a team to win at Russia 2018

“I am happy like all the Egyptians for qualifying for the World Cup after a 28-year wait. Our ambition is not to just participate in the tournament, we are working to qualify for the Round of 16.” Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is optimistic about the North African's chance at the world finals

"What is good about this generation is that when they come together, they are a group of players that are prepared to work for each other and be a team. I don't think we should look any further than what we can achieve as a team and the team is made by outstanding individuals. But that's probably what we need to work extremely hard in the preparation that we can add all of these individuals to become a strong team without expecting one single player to win a football game because that will never take us to where we want to get." In an interview with Omnisport, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez reveals what his side will need to show in order to succeed at Russia 2018

“I’ve equalled Zidane and that’s something no one can take away from me. Trezeguet has three goals more and I want to catch him up and score as many as I can. On a personal level, it’s an objective, an ambition.” France forward Olivier Giroud reveals his ambition to set a new scoring record with Les Bleus

"Individually, without a doubt [we are better]. But football has developed considerably. Other countries have also come on leaps and bounds and their players have become much more technically refined. Comparing different generations doesn't often get you anywhere. You simply have to keep up with the development of the sport, and in that sense, we're ready. We are world champions, we have several players at the peak of their powers. We are looking forward to the tournament." Speaking to DFB.de, Thomas Muller feels world champions Germany have improved since their triumph at Brazil 2014

"England have a team with a lot of individual talent, you'll have to watch out for several players. But the one who scores almost 30 goals every year is Harry Kane. He is the most dangerous." Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is aware of the qualities that Group G rivals England will pose at the World Cup