The Week in Numbers

​ Brazil repeat a record-rejecting feat

Latvians get lost in a labyrinth of tunnels

Infant Americans and inefficient Argentinians

102 caps is what Branislav Ivanovic made it to go joint-second on Serbia’s list of all-time leading appearances alongside Savo Milosevic. The 34-year-old defender is now only one shy of Dejan Stankovic.

22 matches unbeaten – one short of their all-time record, set between 1978 and ’81 – is the Germany run that Brazil have now ended twice. A superb, last-gasp Ronaldo goal snatched a 2-1 win in Stuttgart in 1998, while his successor in the No9 jersey, Gabriel Jesus, got the only goal in Berlin on Tuesday.

18 years and 38 days was the age at which Tim Weah became the first player born this century to play for USA and the ninth-youngest in their history. The Paris Saint-Germain forward dazzled at last year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup, while nine of his team-mates in the 1-0 win over Paraguay were graduates of the FIFA U-20 World Cup: Jorge Villafana, Wil Trapp, DeAndre Yedlin, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Marky Delgado, Matt Miazga, Rubio Rubin, Zack Steffen and Tyler Adams between 2009 and ’17.

11 successive matches – during which they had scored just three goals and conceded 52 – is what Gibraltar had registered until snatching their maiden victory since admission to FIFA. In their first appearance in Gibraltar, courtesy of the Victoria Stadium’s refurbishment, Liam Walker’s unanswered, 11th-hour free-kick sunk Latvia.

10 hours and 24 minutes – during which they had faced Germany, Brazil and the Netherlands – is what England had gone without conceding until Lorenzo Insigne grabbed a late equaliser for Italy at Wembley. It ensured England have drawn three successive home games for the first time in their 146-year history.

10 goals in his first six starts for Morocco is, incredibly, what Ayoub El Kaabi has netted. The 24-year-old forward helped Herve Renard’s side beat Serbia and Uzbekistan to make it 15 games without defeat (12 victories, three draws).

4 times: that is, between them, all Netherlands midfielders Davy Propper, Gini Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek lost possession on Monday – fewer than ten Portugal players individually. The trio helped the Dutch end a ten-match winless run against the Portuguese with their biggest-ever victory in the fixture (3-0).

3 straight wins is what Kosovo made it with reverses of Madagascar and Burkina Faso – a run which began with the ending of nine consecutive defeats.