FIFA opens tender process in Finland for the media rights to the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups™, the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™

FIFA has opened an invitation to tender (“ITT”) in Finland for the media rights to the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™. These media rights will cover TV, internet protocol television (IPTV), and internet, mobile and radio transmissions for FIFA’s flagship tournaments that are scheduled to take place between 2017 and 2022.

This tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to operationally secure the required transmission commitments and to achieve FIFA’s objectives of reaching the widest possible audience and providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates vital income, which is essential to carrying out its activities in football development and governance around the world.