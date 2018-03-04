Sneijder calls time on Oranje career

​Wesley Sneijder announces international retirement

Represented the Netherlands in three FIFA World Cups

Won the adidas Silver Ball and the adidas Bronze Boot at South Africa 2010

Wesley Sneijder has announced his retirement from international football. The Netherlands star, who amassed 133 caps and played at three FIFA World Cups™, made the decision after a meeting with new national team coach Ronald Koeman in Qatar.

Sneijder, 33, currently plies his trade with Qatari club Al Gharafa.

"When I left, I knew, of course, the influence that this move to Qatar could have on my career as an international,” said Sneijder.

"In addition, I understand that Koeman wants to make a new beginning with other, younger players. We were very open and that was a very pleasant conversation. I respect his choice."

"Wesley is one of the best Dutch footballers from the past few years. A great player with a great look,” said Koeman, who was appointed Oranje boss last month.

"But I want to be selecting and building a new Oranje and must therefore make choices."

Sneijder made his senior international debut in 2003 before going on to appear at Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014. The Utrecht-born midfielder won the adidas Silver Ball and the adidas Bronze Boot at South Africa 2010, while also picking up a runners-up medal.