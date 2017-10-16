Weah: I was just so excited

Tim Weah scored a hat-trick in USA's 5-0 win over Paraguay

Paris Saint-Germain youngster thrilled with spectacular second goal

Forward is the son of Liberian legend George Weah

When it mattered most, Tim Weah stepped up and delivered for the USA to take them to the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

His hat-trick against Paraguay in New Delhi led the Stars and Stripes to an emphatic 5-0 win - a scoreline few would have predicted after the way the South Americans had performed in the group stage.

Weah’s first goal proved to be the winner, but many on the final night of tournament action at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will remember his second goal shortly after the breakf. His right-footed strike is sure to be a strong candidate for goal of the tournament, and it blew the match open.

Of course, Tim is the son of George - an iconic striker for Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan in his day, who was known for his own spectacular goals. He is the favourite to become the next President of Liberia, while Tim is following in his father's club footsteps in the French capital. FIFA.com caught up with the evening's big hero after the match.

What were your immediate emotions after scoring that spectacular second goal? “At first, I didn’t know what to do. I was just so excited. It’s one of those shots where you just hit it and see where it goes, but the form that I used to shoot it was just perfect and I thought ‘Wow, what a one in a million chance to be in a World Cup and score an amazing goal like that’. There was just blood rushing through my veins and I was just going crazy. I was so happy and proud of my team-mates, and that showed in the celebration.”

Were you determined to put in a performance against Paraguay? “I talked to my parents and they told me to get after them, but to myself, I really felt that I didn’t have the best start to this World Cup, so I felt like this would be the right time to help my team win. I just came out there with the right determination, the right hunger, to get the win. I feel I came out here, did the hard work, got my three goals. I’m very proud of myself.”

Before the match, did you and your team-mates speak about the importance of performing in the knockout stages? “We had a lot on our shoulders, being the first team in 19 years to qualify for a quarter-finals . It’s a really big thing. With our men’s team being knocked out , it was a little down for us, but we took that on us to lead our country to victory and that’s what we came out here to do. It was really just a perfect match from us and I’m really proud of the guys and of our success so far. Now we just have to take it into the quarter-finals.”