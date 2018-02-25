History The Polideportivo Leon Najnudel stadium, located in the Sporting High Performance Centre (CeNARD) in Nunez, was opened in December 1992 and remodelled in 2016. The arena, named after the founder of the Argentinian Basketball League, hosts a range of sports events, among which futsal figures prominently. It was the venue for the inaugural South American Futsal League in 2017, organised by CONMEBOL. During the Games, the stadium will be used as a training facility for the participating teams and will also be a venue for matches in the first round.