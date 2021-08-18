Visa Presale to open for FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ tickets

Visa cardholders will have the opportunity to snap up tickets for the thrilling FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ on FIFA.com/tickets during an exclusive sales phase from 09:00 CET/10:00 local time on 18 August until 08:59 CET/09:59 local time on 20 August. After the Visa Presale phase, tickets will be on general sale from 09:00 CET/10:00 local time on 20 August until the day of the final, subject to availability. The fast-paced event kicks off in Lithuania on 12 September, with 24 national teams on the hunt for the trophy. Not only will it be the first FIFA event hosted in the country, but Lithuania will also be participating in the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ for the first time ever. The tournament, which will run until 3 October, will be held in state-of-the-art arenas in Kaunas, Vilnius and Klaipėda. Matches will be played in a double-header format, with each ticket providing access to both matches. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. As always, health and safety remain a priority. FIFA and the Local Organising Committee are working closely with the local government to implement the latest safety measures. For up-to-date information on COVID-19-related safety measures, please visit FIFA.com. Tickets will be sent to successful applicants by email and can be printed out or scanned on a smartphone. Discounted rates will be offered for accessibility tickets. Visa is the preferred payment method for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021. All tickets will be available via FIFA.com/tickets. Information about accessibility tickets is also available online.