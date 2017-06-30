Flagbearer roles for Special Olympics athletes at Russia 2017

Young people with intellectual disabilities, aged between 12 and 17, were flagbearers during the semi-finals at the FIFA Confederations Cup. This talented group of youngsters, all of whom have taken part in the Special Olympics, will take on the same role in Sunday's play-off for third place.

This opportunity has been provided by Official FIFA Partner the Coca-Cola Company within the FIFA Youth Programme, and also coincided with the annual FIFA Anti-Discrimination Days held on 28 and 29 June at the Russia 2017 semi-finals.

FIFA pays close attention to promoting diversity and fighting against discrimination, both in football and society as a whole. This is clearly enshrined in the FIFA Statutes. World football's governing body also supports non-governmental organisations worldwide, such as Special Olympics, through its Football for Hope programme.

The Coca-Cola Company, as one of the longest-standing FIFA partners, actively supports Anti-Discrimination Days and contributes to the promotion of football accessible to everyone regardless of age, gender, intellectual or physical abilities – in Russia and across the world.