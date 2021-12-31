FIFA statement on OFC representative at the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021™

FIFA have announced today that AS Pirae from Tahiti (TAH) will participate at the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021™ following the withdrawal of Auckland City FC from the competition. Despite recent exchanges between FIFA, Auckland City FC, New Zealand Football and the OFC, FIFA was informed that the delayed reopening of the borders in New Zealand due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the reintroduction of the mandatory Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system upon returning to the country, meant that Auckland City FC had to reluctantly withdraw from the tournament. As a result, AS Pirae (TAH) have now been nominated as the OFC’s representative for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021™. AS Pirae (TAH) will join the continental club champions, including Monterrey (Concacaf), Chelsea (UEFA), Palmeiras (CONMEBOL), Al Hilal SFC (AFC), Al Ahly (CAF), as well as UAE champions, Al Jazira, at the tournament. The FIFA Club World Cup 2021™ is scheduled to take place in the UAE from 3 to 12 February 2022. Further information and updates on the tournament, including the match schedule, are available here.