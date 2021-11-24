FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021™ draw to take place on 29 November

Tournament to feature top club of each confederation and host country UAE

Draw to be presented by Samantha Johnson with assistance of FIFA Legend John Terry

Show will be live-streamed on FIFA.com

The draw to decide the fixtures of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021™ will take place in Zurich on Monday, 29 November 2021, at 17:00 CET. The virtual event will be streamed live on FIFA.com for all territories.

A total of seven clubs will feature in the competition, which is due to take place in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022, with the exact dates to be confirmed ahead of the draw. The participants will be:

Al Hilal SFC (KSA), winners of the 2021 AFC Champions League

Al Ahly SC (EGY), winners of the CAF Champions League 2020-21

CF Monterrey (MEX), winners of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League

Winners of the 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores final between CR Flamengo (BRA) and SE Palmeiras (BRA)

Auckland City FC (NZL), nominated by the OFC Executive Committee due to the cancellation of the OFC Champions League 2021

Chelsea FC (ENG), winners of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Al Jazira Club (UAE), winners of the UAE Pro League 2020-21