The Week in Quotes

"There were tears of sadness at times when things didn't go the way we wanted, but now the tears are of joy because it feels like our like dreams are being realised." Claudia Umpierrez speaks with FIFA.com about leading the first all-female refereeing team to officiate at a men's World Cup

"Oh, I didn’t think about that. I’m not someone who has to be the first on the moon or the first winning the World Cup with Liverpool, but when we are there then we will try with all we have." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp realises he could bring the club the only trophy they're missing, in conversation with FIFA.com

"[Brazil coach] Guilherme [Dalla Dea] spoke to me at the interval and told me to relax because I’d be coming on. That was when I got it into my head that I’d win the game. I was so confident I’d get the goal." Lazaro speaks with FIFA.com after he scored the winning goal in a stunning come-from-behind 3-2 semi-final victory over France at the FIFA U-17 World Cup

"I definitely have more excitement playing for Wales. I’ve been with most of the older players since we were in the Under-17s. It’s like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday. It's normal." Gareth Bale talks about playing for the Wales national team

"The WSL is the best league in Europe. I want team success and I don't want it to come easy. I feel Chelsea have been building something special over the years and I want to be a part of that -- I want to lift some trophies." Sam Kerr speaks after completing her move to Chelsea

"There's a party for sure. We had some moments of joy, we were celebrating what we had achieved. The coach is wet, that is something we do. He deserved it. Many of us have been with him since the under-21s and he knows how to make us play our best football." Teemu Pukki speaks with BBC World Service after Finland's men's team qualified for a major tournament (UEFA EURO 2020) for the first time in their history

"Cristiano was just an animal. I don’t know if you can say that he was a human! You could see from when he was 18 or 19 that this guy was not normal. These players who have all the ability recognise that it’s also about working harder than anyone – not just talent. The top seeds in tennis don’t hit the ball better or have better technique; no, they work harder than anyone, and Cristiano did that.” Louis Saha on Cristiano Ronaldo, in an interview with FourFourTwo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says 'goodbye' to Los Angeles after spending two seasons with the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer

"I have five hat-trick balls in my bed and I sleep well with them. They are my girlfriends. I love them all." Erling Haaland speaks in an interview with Dagbladet

"I’d be a great owner. I want to own one of these teams. If the only thing that’s said about us is how inspiring we are to little girls, then our marketing plan is a complete and utter failure. Make me want to go to the game." Megan Rapinoe speaks with Reuters about her future aspirations and her hopes for the future of the National Women's Soccer League

“He is the star player of my generation and the greatest footballer of all-time. I hope we get to watch him play for a few more years.” Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on Lionel Messi