Squads revealed ahead of Club World Cup kick-off

Squad lists named for Club World Cup

Six continental champions and Qatar’s league winners name 23-man squads

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The seven contenders at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 have named the 23-man squads they hope will catapult them to global glory.

It’s less than a week until kick-off, with fans across Qatar eagerly awaiting seeing the likes of Liverpool, Flamengo, Monterrey, Esperance Sportive de Tunis, Al Hilal, Hienghene Sport and host side Al Sadd. The latter pair will get the tournament under way on 11 December at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

The announcement of the squads has revealed that we’ll have Europe, Africa and Asia’s top players, as according to UEFA, CAF and AFC, in the shape of Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Akram Afif (Al Sadd).

With 161 players from 32 different countries, the tournament will certainly bring with it a global feel. As many as 18 of those have been here before, with the likes of Al Sadd and Monterrey captains Hassan Al Haydos and Jose Maria Basanta appearing at editions as far back as 2011.