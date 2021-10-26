Baaz and winwin on board as Regional Supporters of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™

Social media platform Baaz and sports news website winwin have signed on as Regional Supporters of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ for the Middle East and Africa region. Jean-François Pathy, FIFA’s Director of Marketing, said: “The support of Baaz and winwin will play an important role in the delivery of the event. Fans will be able to follow the latest news through winwin’s comprehensive service, while sharing their passion for the tournament with their friends via Baaz. This exciting new competition will allow both platforms to connect directly with their users in new ways.” Baaz has established itself a groundbreaking Arabic social media platform across the region by providing an enticing digital community where verified users can create and share Arabic content within a healthy environment. Mossab Sharayri, the CEO of Baaz, said: “We are very proud to cooperate with FIFA and support this tournament in line with Baaz’s vision of being ‘the beating heart of Arabic content’.” winwin.com is rapidly developing into a go-to sports platform in the Arab world, with an interactive and accessible browsing experience on its website and mobile application underpinned by engaging content. Esmail Alroshd, the Managing Editor of winwin, added: “This is a great milestone in winwin’s success story and it will help us to position winwin.com as one of the best Arabic sports portals within global standards. We promise to deliver a special experience during this tournament.” Sixteen national teams, including the host country and representatives from the Arabian Peninsula and North Africa, will compete for the FIFA Arab Cup™ trophy in Qatar from 30 November to 18 December. For more information or to apply for tickets, visit FIFA.com.