Volunteer Programme for FIFA World Cup 26™ eclipses all records

Programme has drawn over one million applicants – more than for any other event in sporting history

First official FIFA Volunteer Centre opens in New York New Jersey today

Application window open until 10 October

A record-breaking number of applicants have applied for volunteer roles at the FIFA World Cup 26™. With three days to go until the application window closes, the tally of applicants stands in excess of one million, with next year’s global showpiece having already attracted more volunteer applications than any other sporting event on the planet. The breathtaking figure highlights the local, national and global appeal of the world’s biggest and best-ever football tournament. Some 65,000 volunteers are set to be assigned roles throughout the competition, which will take place in Canada, Mexico and the United States from 11 June to 19 July. Volunteers are renowned as the beating heart of FIFA events, welcoming the world to tournaments, sharing their local pride and passion with fans from all over the globe and helping to ensure that all attendees have a smooth experience of the biggest show on earth.

“Volunteers are the heart, soul and smile of FIFA tournaments. They get to show off their local pride, gain a behind-the-scenes view of the tournament and make memories and friendships that can last a lifetime, while supporting a historic event,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The Volunteer Community at the FIFA World Cup 26 is set to be the largest in the history of FIFA events, reflecting the expanded 48-team format and the fact that tournament operations will be rolled out across the 16 Host Cities in the three nations. President Infantino commented: “We have volunteers from 18- to 92-years-old; we have students starting out their journeys to retirees sharing their skills and experiences; and everybody has a story to tell – it truly is the most diverse community in the world.” No prior volunteering experience is required to apply. Successful applicants will provide support across 24 functional areas at official and non-official sites, including stadiums, training venues, airports and hotels. The application window is nearly over, with just three days remaining until it closes on 10 October. Once the application window shuts, the selection process will begin with the Volunteer Team Tryouts, which will serve to assign the chosen 65,000 volunteers to their roles. Once selected, volunteers will be provided with training to ensure that they are ready to welcome the billions of fans set to descend on North America for the eagerly anticipated extravaganza.

In addition to today’s announcement regarding the record-breaking number of programme applicants, another milestone has been reached as the first of 12 official FIFA World Cup 26 Volunteer Centres opens its doors in New York New Jersey. The centres will act as hubs for the FIFA Volunteer Community before, during and after the tournament. They will host all Volunteer Team Tryouts, inductions and training sessions, providing the starting point on a journey of a lifetime for thousands of volunteers. Individuals interested in joining this once-in-a-generation community can still apply until 23:59 ET on 10 October at fifaworldcup.com/volunteers.