Volunteer operations get under way for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

More than 68,000 people applied for the 8,000 volunteer spaces available to volunteer at the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup

The tournament will take place across 11 host cities and gets under way 14 June

Among the first people collecting their uniforms were a father and son duo with a heartwarming story

As excitement continues to build ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, volunteer operations have got under way – a sure sign that the long-awaited tournament, featuring 32 of the world’s most successful clubs, is just around the corner.

Volunteers are the heart and soul of every FIFA tournament, contributing in areas ranging from logistics to hospitality, from technology to pitch management. The inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™, which kicks off in Miami on Saturday, 14 June, will count on the incredible support and energy of some 8,000 volunteers across 20 cities in the United States.

Volunteer operations officially got under way on 2 June with the distribution of uniforms in New York New Jersey, where the first official FIFA club world champions will be crowned on Sunday, 13 July.

Among those collecting their uniforms on the opening day in New York New Jersey were father and son duo, João José Fartura and Armando Fartura – the latter of whom is volunteering at a FIFA event again after first being part of the community at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™, and again at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 1999™, and is now proudly returning alongside his son to once again become part of the team delivering a major tournament in the United States.

Armando said: “I volunteered for this as I wanted to become part of the FIFA Club World Cup. It’s a great experience to meet a lot of people – even movie stars and football players – and being able to do so alongside my son makes it even more special.”

His son, João José, added: “We get to create a new family, experience new cultures, build lifelong friendships, and meet people from all over the world. We're excited to meet people from other countries.”

As with every FIFA tournament, they will perform a varied range of roles, which include greeting legends, finding seats for fans, carrying flags, supporting the media and preparing accreditation passes.

With warm smiles, open arms, and unwavering dedication, they’ll be the first to welcome the world and the last to leave – ensuring every fan, player, and guest feels part of something truly special. They are the driving force behind the scenes to make the impossible feel effortless and represent the spirit of football, uniting cultures, connecting communities, and making history from behind the scenes.

The volunteers helping to deliver the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and create its unforgettable atmosphere are all part the FIFA Volunteer Programme which was launched in December 2020 and now has more than one million members from 228 nationalities.

Fans aged 18 and over can register on the FIFA Volunteer Platform to receive the latest news and updates about volunteering at upcoming FIFA events. Fans and members of the public interested in volunteering at FIFA tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup™, will also be able to apply to become a FIFA Volunteer via the platform.

This programme also serves as a ‘taster’ for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. For those who want to take part next year, there’s good news!