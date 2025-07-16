Volunteer applications for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2025™ are now open

Matches will take place in Rabat from 17 October to 8 November 2025

Approximately 500 volunteers will be selected to support over 20 operational areas

Individuals interested in applying can do so at volunteer.fifa.com

The volunteer programme for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™, which is set to take place from Friday, 17 October to Saturday, 8 November 2025 , has been launched. Around 500 volunteers will be needed to support the tournament. Anyone interested can apply on the FIFA Volunteer Platform at volunteer.fifa.com/register. Applications are open for a limited time and will close on Friday, 25 July.

Individuals interested in applying must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident in or a citizen of Morocco. Applicants should be able to speak basic English as well as be proficient in French and Arabic, the official languages of the host country. No prior volunteer experience is required. In Morocco, volunteers will assist in over 20 different areas, including stadiums, competition venues, airports, hotels and training grounds. Their contribution will be essential to ensuring smooth operations and offering a warm welcome to teams, officials and fans from around the world.

As part of the programme, selected volunteers will receive a range of benefits, including an official adidas uniform, meals during shifts, transport to and from assignments, Coca-Cola refreshments and limited-edition memorabilia. Volunteering for the tournament is also an opportunity to develop valuable skills. Participants are responsible for organizing their own travel, accommodation and related personal expenses.