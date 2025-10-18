Tireless passion: a FIFA volunteering hat-trick on home soil

Paula Flores is volunteering at FIFA tournament in Chile for third time

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ participant made “debut” at FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ back in 2008 and was later involved in FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in 2015

When she discovers why she is being interviewed, Paula Flores laughs and her colleagues applaud: of the 808 volunteers at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™, she is the only one who also gave up her time at both the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ in 2008 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in 2015.

“Volunteering is incredibly rewarding. It’s both fun and fulfilling!” exclaims the 32-year-old, sitting in the main stand of Santiago’s Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos. “It stems not only from a passion for football, but also from a desire to help out and give back. On top of that, you’re representing your country on the world stage. I’d do it for a fourth time in a heartbeat!”

Fittingly, her story began with following the game as a supporter. “I come from a football-obsessed family, but my love of the game is down to my mum. When I was five years old, my dad set up a mums’ team and she started to play. I always used to go and watch her. She was the first person to take me to a stadium to watch Ñublense, the team from my home city of Chillán.”

Flores was just 15 years old when she heard that Chillán would be hosting the U-20 Women’s World Cup. “There were only rumours on the grapevine, but my dad did some digging and found out more. There was a recruitment drive of sorts. He took me along and that’s where it all began. I really wanted to take part. I served as an usher and helped people to find their seats in the stadium.”

Her next opportunity to volunteer – at the U-17 World Cup seven years later – was a whole new ball game in terms of both how she came on board and the duties that she performed. “I was in my fourth year of training to be an English teacher when the Local Organising Committee came to my university to find students who were proficient in the language. They offered me a role straight away!” she recalls.

Chillán’s Nelson Oyarzún Arenas stadium became her home base once again. “I was assigned to help people in the VIP area, in the box and elsewhere. It was a different experience, but it was equally enriching because I could develop other skills and practise my English.”

This time around, however, she knew what to expect. “I was aware that Chile was hosting the U-20 World Cup this year and I’d completed my profile on the volunteer platform. I applied a few days after the process launched. Then came the interview and now here I am!” she says, smiling as she readies herself to have her photo taken.

Having been selected, she still had to overcome a minor hurdle. “I’m now living in Concepción, around 600km away from Santiago, and the World Cup wasn’t going to be held there. Luckily, I can stay with a relative; otherwise, it wouldn’t have been possible,” explains Flores, who plays as a left-back for a seven-a-side team.

She was once again assigned to hospitality duties. “I’m now also assisting the VVIPs as well as in the VIP area. The aim is to give guests a memorable experience, which is something I enjoy doing,” adds the English teacher, who plans to return to offering online courses once the U-20 World Cup has ended.

When asked which event she has enjoyed the most, she replies: “I think it’s been this U-20 World Cup. It’s been a different experience. I’m older and have taken on more responsibility in an important role. On top of that, it’s taken place in the capital. When you come from further south like me, you can tell the difference. The atmosphere is unique and there’s no better place to be! But all three events have enabled me to meet some amazing people and helped me to grow as a person.”

Flores admits that she would love to volunteer at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™. “I’ll see what the application process is like, but it’d be a dream come true. I’d also like to go as a fan. I love women’s football. Now that Alex Morgan has retired, it’d be great to see other players I really admire like Marta, Alessia Russo, Aitana Bonmatí and Lucy Bronze.”

For the Chilean, one of the biggest rewards is the gratitude shown to her and her fellow volunteers. “FIFA and the Local Organising Committee stress how much our efforts matter, and they’re generous enough to share their knowledge with us. That makes us feel valued, and we learn lessons that will stay with us for life.”