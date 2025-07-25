The sound of team spirit: Sonic ID unveiled for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Volunteer Programme

“FIFA Volunteer Theme x FIFA World Cup 26™” by DJANE VIOLET captures the passion and energy of volunteers—the true heartbeat of FIFA events

A proud member of the FIFA Volunteer Community composed the official audio brand, now streaming on major music platforms and available on FIFA’s YouTube channel

Applications to volunteer at the tournament across Canada, Mexico and the United States open in August

What does volunteering sound like? For the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Volunteer Programme, it sounds like energy, unity, and purpose — now captured in its very own Sonic ID. This vibrant new audio identity celebrates the volunteers who bring the tournament to life and marks a bold step in connecting sound with spirit. “FIFA Volunteer Theme x FIFA World Cup 26™” was created by an inventive and proud member of the FIFA Volunteer Community, DJane Violet.

Alejandra González, known as DJANE VIOLET, is a DJ and music producer from Caracas, Venezuela. She is a firm believer in music as a powerful form of expression. A passionate fan of the game and of volunteering, Alejandra joined the FIFA Volunteer Community in 2022 and was invited to compose the official volunteer Sonic ID for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

"Since I've always loved football, I'm really interested in being involved in an event of this magnitude," she stated. "Regarding volunteering, it comes from a deep admiration for the invisible hands that make great moments possible, in life in general. This song is my way of paying tribute to those who make it all happen beyond the locker room — they are truly the heartbeat of the FIFA World Cup."

Alejandra is also hoping to contribute her energy as an international volunteer in Mexico next year. "Volunteering at the tournament, hearing the song play live to thousands of fans from all over the world, would be a beautiful way to complete this adventure: being there, experiencing it from the inside, sharing with those who inspired the music."

Fans and prospective volunteers are invited to stream, enjoy and share the FIFA Volunteer Sonic ID on popular music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, and watch it on FIFA’s YouTube channel.

Approximately 65,000 people are expected to sign up to volunteer for the FIFA World Cup 26™, making it the largest volunteer programme that FIFA has ever undertaken. As the application process for the tournament opens in August, interested individuals can already register at volunteer.fifa.com to receive further information.

Earlier this year, FIFA worked with talented music producers from the 16 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States. These music producers created Sonic IDs for each of the venues, turning their essence into music.

With 6.5 million people expected to attend, the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup™ will be the biggest FIFA World Cup yet, consisting of 48 teams and 104 matches across the three host countries. Fans can already purchase hospitality packages, inclusive of match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality. The application period for the first general public ticket draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™ will open on Wednesday, 10 September 2025. Fans are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets today to register their interest and create a FIFA ID.