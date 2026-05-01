FIFA joins United Nations in support of International Volunteer Year 2026

UN General Assembly has declared 2026 to be the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development

FIFA’s volunteer community numbers more than 2.5 million, and some 50,000 will contribute to the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Volunteers “represent the welcoming vibe and the living, local legacy of our competitions,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Having benefited over many years from the dedication, spirit and expertise of millions of volunteers at myriad competitions and events, FIFA has enthusiastically supported the United Nations for its International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development initiative.

The UN General Assembly has proclaimed 2026 to be International Volunteer Year (IVY 2026), calling on member states, the private sector and others to recognise, celebrate and encourage the estimated one billion volunteers worldwide who do priceless work in their communities

FIFA’s participation will amplify that message while offering an opportunity to highlight the valued volunteers whose contributions enhance and elevate FIFA events.

“FIFA has already partnered with the UN on several impactful programmes, and we are so proud to have joined forces again and pledged our support to the International Volunteer Year initiative,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Where would we be without the selflessness and dedication of the world’s one billion volunteers? Their efforts strengthen communities and change lives. They have earned our recognition and support.”

It could not be a more fitting year to support volunteers, as the largest and most inclusive sporting event in history, the FIFA World Cup 2026™, will unite football fans across the globe while energising the North American towns and cities where the record 48 teams will play and train.

Crucial to the staging of the groundbreaking tournament will be the approximately 50,000 volunteers in Canada, Mexico and the United States who will often be the face and foundation of a complex operation. Volunteers will greet fans and members of the media. They will support teams, matchday operations and logistics behind the scenes. And they will represent the dynamic bond between the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the individual communities across the three host nations.

This year, the FIFA Volunteer Community surpassed 2.5 million members. The FIFA Volunteer Programme has played a vital role in supporting events that enhance their communities and inspire people around the world, all while developing skills, relationships and memories that last a lifetime. More than one million hopefuls applied to volunteer at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA Volunteers community Previous 01 / 05 Vibrant and unifying FIFA World Cup 2026™ volunteer uniform revealed 02 / 05 Argentina v Portugal: Semi-Final - FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup 03 / 05 SE Palmeiras v Botafogo FR: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 04 / 05 FIFA Volunteers at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 05 / 05 Netherlands v Portugal: Group E - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Next

“I can’t imagine where FIFA or football would be without volunteers. From coaches, referees and administrators at grassroots level, to the joyful and capable crew who bring the FIFA World Cup™ to life, our sport depends on the enthusiasm, expertise and generosity of legions of volunteers,” said Mr Infantino.

“We are so grateful for the critical contributions and friendly faces of these indispensable members of the FIFA family. They represent the welcoming vibe and the living, local legacy of our competitions,” he added.