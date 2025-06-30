Applications now open for volunteers at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025™

Approximately 500 volunteers will be selected to support the tournament

The application process for the volunteer programme of the first edition of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ is now open.

Approximately 500 volunteers will be selected by FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to support the operations of the tournament to be held in the Philippines from 21 November to 7 December 2025. As announced last week, the matches will be held in Pasig City (Metropolitan Manila) and Victorias City (Negros Occidental). Successful applicants will be able to select their preferred location.

Those selected as volunteers will be involved in one of 20 functional areas, including tournament and media operations, spectator services, accreditation, hospitality, and more. Volunteers play a key role at FIFA tournaments and events, both in terms of their specific functions and as ambassadors for the country that they represent.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen or permanent resident of the Philippines, have a good command of English, be available for the duration of the tournament and commit to a minimum of eight shifts, and attend pre-event training sessions. Prior volunteering experience is not a prerequisite for this role. However, FIFA and the LOC are currently seeking dedicated and motivated volunteers who demonstrate a passion for teamwork and a friendly, proactive attitude.

Applications will be open for a limited time, and we advise all interested individuals to submit their applications promptly. Successful applicants will receive email updates and instructions for each phase of the process.

FIFA volunteers are provided with an official uniform, meals during their shifts, limited-edition gifts and memorabilia, opportunities to develop new skills, and the chance to make unforgettable memories from a once-in-a-lifetime experience.