Applications now open for FIFAe Finals 2025™ Volunteer Programme

Volunteers to support delivery of three FIFAe World Cup™ events

FIFAe Finals 2025™ to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between 10 and 19 December

Interested individuals can apply at volunteer.fifa.com

The application window for the FIFAe Finals 2025™ Volunteer Programme is now open.

From 10 to 19 December, Riyadh will host the FIFAe Finals 2025™ as Saudi Arabia continues to position itself as a leading esports hub, in line with its Vision 2030 ambitions.

By joining as a volunteer, you become part of the Kingdom’s vision — helping deliver world-class competitions, while gaining the chance to learn and develop your skills at one of the leading esports events in the world.

Volunteers will be selected to support in a variety of roles such as transportation, accommodation, access management, engagement, spectator services, ticketing, competition management, guest operations and referee services.

A single application will cover all three competitions, which will take place on the following dates:

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

At least 18 years old at the time of application

Be a resident or citizen of Saudi Arabia

Have a good command of English and Arabic (any other languages are a bonus)

Be available for the duration of the tournaments

No prior volunteer experience is required

Applications will be open for a limited time, and interested individuals are therefore encouraged to submit their applications promptly. Successful applicants will receive email updates and instructions throughout each phase of the process.

Volunteers at FIFA tournaments and events are provided with an official uniform, meals during their shifts, limited-edition gifts and memorabilia, opportunities to develop new skills and the chance to make unforgettable memories during a once-in-a-lifetime experience.