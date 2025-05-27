Applications now open for Qatar 2025 FIFA Volunteer Programme

Approximately 4,000 volunteers to support the delivery of the competitions

Volunteers instrumental at every FIFA tournament and event

Interested individuals can apply at volunteer.fifa.com

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ and FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ today launched the registration process for the Qatar 2025 FIFA Volunteer Programme.

Speaking to media and community representatives at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum, organisers invited volunteers interested in supporting the delivery of both events, taking place in November and December respectively, to register their interest.

Approximately 4,000 volunteers across 30 roles will be selected to support 20 functional areas including tournament and media operations, spectator services, accreditation, hospitality, and more.

Jassim Al Jassim, CEO of the Local Organising Committee, said: “Volunteers have been the heartbeat of all major tournaments we have organised over the last decade, playing a crucial role not only in event operations but also in sharing our rich culture and renowned hospitality with fans and guests. The upcoming FIFA Arab Cup and FIFA U-17 World Cup will be no exception, and carry forward the volunteering legacy left by the FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup. We look forward to working with Qatar’s dynamic volunteering movement to deliver unique experiences and stand-out tournaments later this year, and have no doubt that it will once again prove one of our most successful delivery partners.”

“I hold a special connection to this movement,” added Al Jassim. “I started my career in mega-sporting events as a volunteer. It is inspiring to see how this spirit and tradition continues to grow, and I have no doubt the volunteers will make these tournaments truly extraordinary.”

Haya Al Noaimi, Executive Director of Administration of the LOC, said: “We are pleased to launch yet another opportunity for Qatar’s volunteering community to get involved in our delivery of two important tournaments in the country’s events calendar. Over the years, we have built a dynamic and excited volunteer base that has contributed to the country’s growing culture of volunteerism, which extends to all sectors and events and acts as the backbone to every success achieved.”

FIFA and the LOC are looking for passionate and enthusiastic volunteers to help make this year’s events in Qatar an unforgettable experience. Volunteers play a key role at FIFA tournaments and events, not only in terms of their specific functions but also as ambassadors for the country that they represent.

Applicants must be residents of Qatar, at least 18 years of age, have a good command of English (knowledge of additional languages such as Arabic is a bonus) and be available for the duration of the tournament they are selected for, including pre-event training sessions. Prior volunteering experience is not required. In addition, applicants must be passionate about teamwork and have a friendly and proactive attitude.

Registration will be open for two weeks, and selection will begin in June. In-person interviews will take place at the Volunteer Recruitment Centre, located at Lusail Stadium. Volunteers with prior experience in FIFA events held in Qatar will be exempt from the interview stage.

A single application will cover both events, and candidates can indicate their preferred option. Roles will be assigned to a single event due to overlapping schedules, and selection will be based on availability, profile matching and operational needs.

Volunteers will be provided with the following benefits:

Training to prepare for their roles

An official volunteer uniform

Meals provided during their shifts

Free public transportation to and from event venues

Limited-edition gifts and memorabilia

Opportunities to build friendships and develop new skills

Unforgettable memories from a once-in-a-lifetime experience