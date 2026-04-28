Vibrant and unifying FIFA World Cup 2026™ volunteer uniform revealed

Volunteers across the three host nations to wear colourful uniform as they welcome the world to the tournament’s 16 Host Cities

Designed by FIFA Partner adidas, the kit will ensure comfort, functionality and easy identification

Inspired by North America’s varsity jacket culture, Host City patches will reflect a sense of pride, unity and belonging

FIFA has unveiled the official volunteer uniform for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, featuring a bold and uplifting design that tournament volunteers will wear as they welcome the world in style. Supporting 24 areas across stadiums and training sites, FIFA Fan Festival™ venues and other key locations in Host Cities, volunteers will play an exciting part in bringing this year’s FIFA World Cup™ to life in North America – and this uniform will serve as their staple look. Designed by adidas, a long-standing FIFA Partner, the uniform features the FIFA World Cup 2026 visual identity and highlights the FIFA Volunteer Programme’s signature heart-shaped pattern, recognising volunteers as the heartbeat of the tournament. The vibrant colours match the incredible energy that volunteers bring to FIFA events.

Developed to meet the needs of volunteers while on shift in diverse climates across North America, the collection offers layering pieces and breathable materials to support volunteers at all times. The full volunteer kit contains multiple options to mix and match into an outfit, including sneakers, socks, a mid-layer jacket, T-shirts, shorts, joggers, a cap, a waist bag and a unique customising element – Host City-specific patches. Every volunteer will receive three of these patches, which are inspired by North America’s varsity jacket culture, allowing them to personalise their look while honouring the Host City that they represent.

“As we unveil the look of our biggest volunteer team yet, we celebrate the unmatched energy and dedication of the volunteers – who will not only help deliver the greatest sporting event on the planet, but will also ensure that every fan, player and guest is welcomed with warmth and a spirit of joy,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Across the 16 Host Cities and beyond, this extraordinary team will create memorable experiences for fans. It is only fitting that they be represented by a vibrant look that reflects the essential role they play, with special elements that honour local identity and a sense of belonging.”

As fans travel throughout the three host nations, the volunteer uniform will serve as a unifying visual symbol reflecting both the spirit of the volunteers and the unforgettable experience delivered at the FIFA World Cup. Beyond enabling easy identification, the kit will also stand as a lasting keepsake of this historic tournament.

More than one million people applied to become part of the largest FIFA Volunteer Programme yet, which will consist of nearly 50,000 volunteers. Reflecting football’s global diversity, the volunteer team unites individuals aged 18 to over 80 from around the world. From students to retirees, and from first-timers to returnees, volunteers will play a vital role in helping to create memorable experiences for anyone attending the tournament. For many, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be at the heart of football’s biggest moments and to leave a legacy in the community.