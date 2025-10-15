FIFA launches tender processes in Italy for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™

FIFA has launched an invitation to tender (ITT) in Italy, for the sale of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 26™.

The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, in Italy, that is best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments with a view to achieving its objective to reach the widest possible audience and to provide a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Media companies and organisations wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT by emailing italy-media-rights@fifa.org.

The bid submission deadline is 10:00 (CET) on Tuesday 25 November 2025.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income that is essential to support and develop the game worldwide, including through the FIFA Forward Programme.