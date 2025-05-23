Taittinger named Official FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Champagne

FIFA is delighted to announce another chapter in its long-standing partnership with Taittinger, which will serve as the Official FIFA Club World Cup™ Champagne for the next two editions of the groundbreaking tournament. The collaboration between FIFA and Taittinger, one of the world’s most prestigious champagne houses, began in 2013 and has since flourished across multiple flagship tournaments. With over a decade of shared history, the relationship reflects the organisations’ passion for excellence and global celebration, as well as the unifying spirit of football. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ marks a historic new chapter for international club football. For the first time, 32 of the world’s leading teams from across all six confederations will come together to compete in the most inclusive global club competition ever. The tournament will take place between Saturday, 14 June and Sunday, 13 July 2025 across 11 Host Cities in the United States: Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C. The final will be held at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey, where Taittinger will be on hand to toast history as the winners of the inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup are crowned.