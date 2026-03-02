Successful FIFA World Cup 2026™ media rights sales struck throughout Asia

Audiences across Asia are set to enjoy the FIFA World Cup™ like never before thanks to confirmed media rights sales with new and existing media partners

High-profile deals have now been secured in Japan (Dentsu), Hong Kong (PCCW), Indonesia (TVRI), Singapore (Mediacorp) and the Philippines (Aleph Group)

The first 48-team FIFA World Cup™, featuring an unprecedented 104 matches, will kick off on 11 June

FIFA is delighted to confirm a number of media rights sales in Asia for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™, continuing its commitment to building innovative and sustainable media partnerships in the region.

Following successful deals in Cambodia (Hang Meas TV), Chinese Taipei (ELTA), Macau (TDM), Mongolia (MME) and Korea Republic (JTBC), FIFA has now completed sales in the key markets of Japan (Dentsu), Hong Kong (PCCW), Indonesia (TVRI) and Singapore (Mediacorp). In addition, agreements have been reached with media partners in the Philippines (Aleph Group), Maldives (Medianet), Timor Leste (ETO) and Nepal (Acepro Media). Exclusive negotiations are ongoing in Vietnam.

Several of these deals are with new partners, who are set to offer innovative coverage of the historic tournament. These include public broadcasters TVRI in Indonesia and Mediacorp in Singapore, as well as digital marketing agency Aleph Group in the Philippines. This strong line-up of new and existing partners will ensure that coverage of the tournament reaches the broadest possible audience via a range of platforms across the continent.

“As the biggest FIFA World Cup in history approaches, FIFA is delighted to confirm that we have signed a strong set of media partners throughout Asia,”said FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai. “These successful sales in Asia confirm the FIFA World Cup remains a must-have product, with a unique ability to generate huge audiences and positively impact people’s lives.”