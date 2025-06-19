Sub-Saharan Africa media rights for FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ renewed with pan-African broadcaster New World Televisions S.A.

New World TV extend their partnership with FIFA for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™

The broadcaster has secured the exclusive pay-TV rights for all matches in the French-speaking Sub-Saharan territories, as well as the exclusive free-to-air rights for 34 matches of the FIFA World Cup 26™ and 25 matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ across Sub-Saharan Africa

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, while Brazil will host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

New World TV has agreed a deal for live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ across TV and digital platforms in Sub-Saharan Africa.

As part of the agreement, all FIFA World Cup 26 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 matches will be broadcast on New World TV’s pay-TV platform on an exclusive basis in the following 19 territories: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Congo DR, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo.

New World TV will also be in charge of sublicensing 34 matches (one match per day) of the FIFA World Cup 26 and 25 matches (one match per day) of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 for free-to-air exploitation across 43 Sub-Saharan territories (Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Congo DR, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Princípe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe).

This new agreement follows on from New World TV’s high-quality coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, and the broadcaster will continue to enhance its coverage of FIFA’s flagship men’s and women’s national-team competitions over the next two years.

Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with New World TV and continue to benefit from their African-rooted approach, their expertise of broadcasting major football events, and their innovation and deep passion for the game. They have proven their ability to deliver world-class coverage and strong localisation that resonates with millions of viewers across Africa. This new cycle takes on even greater importance given the unique format of the FIFA World Cup 26 – the longest and most inclusive edition ever, featuring 48 teams and nearly 40 days of action – and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, which will be held in South America for the first time. We are confident that New World TV will rise to the occasion and bring these two historic tournaments to life for fans across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

New World TV’s Managing Director, Nimonka Kolani, said: “We are thankful to FIFA for acknowledging the quality of our work and for giving us the opportunity to exclusively broadcast the FIFA World Cup 26 across Sub-Saharan Africa. In its new format, spanning almost 40 days, the tournament will make New World TV one of the broadcasters of the biggest event ever organised by FIFA – with the added excitement of at least nine African teams taking part. We also cannot wait to promote and showcase the first FIFA Women’s World Cup ever to be staged in South America – for sure, an incredible new chapter for the women’s game.”