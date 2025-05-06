Limited initial release of FIFA World Cup 26™ hospitality packages for matches in United States launched

Hospitality packages to combine premium tickets with unrivalled experiences

Unprecedented hospitality programme celebrates the beautiful game and the culture of each Host City

Ticket-inclusive packages for matches in Canada and Mexico to go on sale later this year

Today, FIFA and On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™, announced that a collection of game-changing hospitality packages for matches held in the United States are available for purchase at FIFA.com/Hospitality, marking the first opportunity for the public to purchase a seat at the world’s biggest single-sport competition.

The full launch of hospitality packages, including those for matches to be held in Canada and Mexico, will be available later this year, as the tournament’s vibrant Host Cities prepare to welcome the iconic competition. FIFA has entrusted On Location to deliver its largest hospitality programme ever, providing fans with unprecedented access to next year’s showpiece event.

The extraordinary packages redefine how fans experience the FIFA World Cup™, offering access to more than just tickets. They deliver unique hospitality that extends beyond the stadium walls. From curated culinary offerings inspired by local flavours to immersive cultural showcases highlighting the traditions of each Host City, the packages allow fans to fully embrace the vibrant spirit of North America. Whether supporters are following their favourite national team or soaking up the atmosphere at a single venue, they are assured of an unforgettable journey through the first-ever 48-team edition of the tournament.

The limited initial release packages available to purchase online from today are as follows :

US Venue Series : Fans can secure access to between four and nine matches at a single venue of their choice, with premium seating in private suites and pitchside lounges, as well as numerous other shared lounge and hospitality options. The US Venue Series packages at New York New Jersey Stadium include the FIFA World Cup 26 final on Sunday, 19 July.

US Four-Match Series : Fans can select four group-stage matches across various US venues, with access to seating in private suites and pitchside lounges, as well as numerous other shared lounge and hospitality options. Packages include two matches contested between Monday and Thursday and exclude the USA’s opening match.

Follow My Team Series: Fans can watch their team in action in every group-stage and round-of-32 match, regardless of where they are played. Packages are available for all matches involving non-host countries participating in the FIFA World Cup 26. This package features access to FIFA Pavilion, the exclusive retreat located steps from the respective stadium for pre- and post-match hospitality and entertainment, and premium seating in the stadium.

In addition to premium seating, hospitality packages may include on-site service, regionally inspired food and beverages, immersive experiences, special guest appearances, live entertainment, commemorative gifts and more. Hospitality guests will enjoy expedited access to the venue via dedicated security checkpoints.

Fans are urged not to purchase tickets or packages from unauthorised platforms or sellers, as FIFA reserves the right to cancel tickets obtained via unofficial channels. Although there may be offers of unauthorised tickets and hospitality packages currently available on the market, On Location is the only Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26.

Additionally, On Location has partnered with Major League Soccer and the competition’s 30 clubs across the United States and Canada, as well as with the respective FIFA World Cup 26 host committees and their affiliates (including local teams), officially appointing them as sales agents for the tournament. The full list of authorised global sales agents will be published at FIFAWorldCup.com/hospitality in due course.

Fans of the beautiful game, families and friends looking for unique experiences, or companies seeking to treat employees and guests can also secure ticket-inclusive official hospitality packages for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ at FIFA.com/hospitality or through authorised sales agents.