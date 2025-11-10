Globo and CazéTV announced as broadcast platforms in Brazil for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Together, audience leaders will take the tournament to fans nationwide

Agreements guarantee extensive coverage across free-to-air television, pay TV and digital platforms online streaming platforms

Tournament will be staged in Brazil from 24 June to 25 July 2027, with matches being played in eight Host Cities

FIFA has today announced that Globo and CazéTV have signed on as broadcast platforms for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ in the host nation, ensuring that football followers across the country can enjoy all the action through the widest possible coverage and exposure.

As part of FIFA’s ongoing commitment to growing the global reach of the women’s game, these partnerships will provide people throughout Brazil with access to the tournament across free-to-air television, pay TV and online streaming platforms, offering an unprecedented level of engagement with the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

Globo has committed to broadcasting 56 games live through its free-to-air TV Globo network and all 64 fixtures on SporTV (pay TV), enabling audiences nationwide to follow the tournament from start to finish.

For its part, CazéTV will deliver exclusive live coverage of all 64 matches to its wide-reaching audience on third-party digital platforms, including full live streaming for free. Comprehensive pre- and post-match programming will bring fans closer to the stories and personalities that define the competition.

“Both broadcasters have demonstrated long-standing support for women’s football in Brazil, having played a pivotal role in driving audience growth and visibility in recent years,” said FIFA’s Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner as a coach.

“Their renewed collaboration with FIFA builds on this success and will help women’s football to gather even more momentum in a country that recently celebrated a record attendance at the women’s national championship final and has seen its national team claim major honours, including winning the Copa América Femenina 2025 and securing a silver medal in the women’s tournament at last year’s Olympic Games.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027, the tenth edition of the tournament and the first to be contested in South America, will take place from 24 June to 25 July 2027, with 32 nations competing across eight Host Cities.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will be a historic event for football and for the country, reflecting the value the sport has gained in Brazil. Globo is proud to partner with FIFA to deliver coverage of another major event for all Brazilians,” said Fernando Manuel Pinto, Globo’s Head of Sports Rights.

“Expanding our partnership with FIFA and being part of the most extensive coverage in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a great source of pride for all of us, especially given that the tournament is being hosted in Brazil. We have the opportunity to support the growth of the women’s game and broaden its reach among CazéTV’s young and highly engaged audience,” added Felipe Aquilino, the Head of Media Rights at CazéTV.

By joining forces with Globo and CazéTV, FIFA has taken another significant step forward in its mission of making the 2027 edition the biggest Women’s World Cup ever and bringing its passion and excitement to every fan in Brazil and worldwide.