FIFA President welcomes EBU to the Home of FIFA  

FIFA President meets EBU representatives at FIFA HQ in Zürich, Switzerland

The two organisations share a long-standing relationship for the broadcasting of FIFA tournaments to a European audience

Discussions centred around the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup and the EBU’s future plans for football coverage

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed representatives of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), led by Director General Noel Curran, to the Home of FIFA in Zürich, Switzerland, where discussions centred on where the long-standing partnership stands now and how it can continue to flourish in the future. “The European Broadcasting Union and their members have been long-term partners of FIFA and together they have helped bring our tournaments to a massive TV audience across many territories for many years,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“This is set to continue with the FIFA Women’s World Cup which kicks off in 50 days, and we continue to seek a fair deal for the remaining media rights for the tournament in line with the growth of the women’s game. We also appreciate that the EBU are looking at ways to promote the rapid development of women’s football on their various channels. It was good to understand the plans that the EBU have, and how they are committed to developing football coverage across their network for the years to come.” In October 2022, FIFA and the EBU announced a deal that means the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will be broadcast free-to-air across 28 European territories when it is hosted by Australia and New Zealand between 20 July to 20 August.