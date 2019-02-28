Fan Movement Previous 01 / 06 #Daretoshine 02 / 06 Dedicated fans pose with a mascot, France 2019. 03 / 06 Passion for the game 04 / 06 Bringing people together 05 / 06 Fußballtennis spielen am Eiffelturm 06 / 06 Fan Movement in India Next

FAN WHAT?

The Fan Movement is an inspiring community of football fans from all over the world, who live and celebrate the great game we all love. Whether freestyler, artist, die-hard club fan or gamer, football and its many facets are the focal point of each person. The Fan Movement was officially launched at the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and has been active ever since. But, as we know, football is played every single day, either by yourself or by your favorite teams. That’s why the Fan Movement exists, because stories unfold on and off the pitch every single second.

With currently more than 950 members from over 80 countries, football reaches many corners on this planet through the inspiration and commitment of the members; a young-hearted group of football lovers.

WHAT DOES IT DO?

Fan Movement is the bridge that connects FIFA and the people and places where football lives. It is here to help developing the game and making it truly global. In its essence, Fan Movement is based on value exchange; a win-win for all concerned.

Members of the Fan Movement contribute to football conversations through their social media channels. Additionally, members feature in stories and content that is available from FIFA’s social media channels. Check out what Fan Movement members have experienced already.

#WeLiveFootball

By using #WeLiveFootball, you can join the conversation and show the world your celebration and involvement with football.

MEMBERS HAVE WHAT IT TAKES!

We are proud to have doubled the number of members since 2018 and will continue to build it. The voluntary contributions and views on football that members share with us are important, entertaining, and most of all, valuable.