DoorDash named Official Tournament Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

FIFA today announced DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) as an Official Tournament Supporter for both the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. The partnership spans nine countries – the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom – and includes participation from Deliveroo and Wolt, brands within DoorDash’s global portfolio. As the Official On-Demand Pick-Up and Delivery Supporter, DoorDash will help connect fans with the energy and excitement of the tournaments through a series of localised campaigns, digital activations and community-driven experiences designed to celebrate the global spirit of football. DoorDash will also serve as the first-of-its-kind Official Restaurant Reservations Platform Supporter for a FIFA tournament through its new in-app restaurant reservations launch, allowing fans in select cities across the United States to discover and book tables at local spots as they come together to watch and celebrate the world’s game. This partnership underscores DoorDash’s commitment to connecting people and communities through shared moments from neighbourhood favourites to global celebrations. It kicks off with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, whose skill, joy and creativity helped define a generation and continues to inspire fans and players around the world. Together, DoorDash and Ronaldinho are revisiting the magic that made him a global icon through a digital campaign designed to reach a new generation of football fans to connect and celebrate on and off the pitch. “Joining DoorDash for this campaign was special because it took me back to how I started my career – wanting to have fun with the ball and creating something magical. For me, football has always been about trying the impossible, making people smile and sharing that joy with fans,” said Ronaldinho, who won the FIFA World Cup™ with Brazil in 2002. “DoorDash captures that same spirit of global connection, celebrating the game and flavours that connect us all. I hope fans, old and new, feel that same excitement, whether they’re watching at home or in the stands.” “We are incredibly pleased to welcome DoorDash into the FIFA Tournament Supporter family,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai. “The FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup unite billions of fans, and through this collaboration we will create new ways for them to share the moment. DoorDash’s strength in local markets and its focus on connection makes them a perfect fit for our landmark tournaments.” “Football isn’t just a sport, it’s the global language of the world connecting neighbourhoods across countries and continents,” said DoorDash Chief Marketing Officer, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried. “Partnering with FIFA allows us to celebrate that shared goal, helping fans enjoy every match their way. Fans can order everything they need on DoorDash, Deliveroo and Wolt to bring the match-day experience wherever they are. For us, it's simple: football connects the world and so do our three brands." The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest standalone sporting event in history, hosted for the first time across three nations – Canada, Mexico and the United States. In 2027, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will make history once again when it heads to Brazil, the tournament’s first-ever South American host.