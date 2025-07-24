CazéTV agreement strengthens FIFA World Cup 26™ coverage in Brazil

All 104 matches at historic FIFA World Cup 26™ to be broadcast by CazéTV in Brazil

Deal adds to existing arrangement with long-term partner Grupo Globo, who will show every Brazil match, the final and half of the other tournament matches to millions

Seleção aiming for historic sixth FIFA World Cup™ title in 2026

FIFA has confirmed that it has reached an agreement with leading digital sports channel CazéTV for the broadcast in Brazil of all 104 matches at next year’s FIFA World Cup™.

The agreement strengthens the planned coverage of the historic tournament in one of the world’s leading and most passionate football nations and marks an important step in FIFA’s efforts to connect the competition with younger audiences through digital, community-driven coverage.

CazéTV has become the top digital sports platform in Brazil, with FIFA events central to its content strategy. Since 2022, it has broadcast matches and provided supplementary content from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, last year’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ and, most recently, the thrilling FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ – a tournament that captured the hearts and minds of the Brazilian public.

For next year’s historic 48-team international bonanza, CazéTV will live-stream every match on its platforms and offer further content via social media. The agreement will also provide CazéTV partner LiveMode with the opportunity to sublicense additional rights in Brazil, subject to FIFA approval.

The agreement adds to the coverage agreed in Brazil with long-standing media partner Grupo Globo (Globo), who have non-exclusive rights to transmit every Brazil match at the tournament, the final and half of the remainingmatches. The full selectionof matches to be aired by Globo will be determined in due course, with balanced picks throughout the competition.

Last month, Brazil maintained their remarkable record of having qualified for every instalment of the FIFA World Cup when they defeated Paraguay 1-0 to book their place at next year’s game-changing tournament to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The Seleção will be targeting a record sixth global crown at the 23rd edition of the tournament, and they will be hoping that the return of the competition to North America bodes well for their chances, given their success in lifting the trophy in Mexico in 1970 and the United States in 1994.