AXE® named as an Official Sponsor of the FIFAe Finals 2023

Today, the no. 1 men’s fragrance brand AXE® has been unveiled as an Official Sponsor of the FIFAe Finals 2023. The collaboration comes as part of Unilever’s ground-breaking partnership with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which was announced earlier this year. The FIFAe Finals 2023 will once again serve as the pinnacle of the FIFAe season, immersing fans in world-class esports and much more, while bringing together the most skilled and talented FIFAe players from around the world as they compete for the chance to be crowned champion on the biggest stage of all. Through the partnership, FIFA and Axe will collaborate on a new digital campaign called “Power Up Your Game with AXE”, which will focus on improving gamers’ confidence. Axe will present the Player of the Day award, as well as leading a wide-ranging variety of digital, social, content and on-site experiential activities. “Esports has always been a passion point for our younger generation and now that it’s growing a community within the global football world, we’re excited to partner with FIFA to help grow the FIFAe Finals for the future” said Global Marketing Manager, AXE, Jamie Brooks. A prize pool of USD 3 million will be distributed at the FIFAe Finals 2023, in addition to the prize money available throughout the season via a variety of qualification events. The competition underscores FIFA's commitment to supporting the growth and development of the global esports community. FIFA’s Head of Marketing Partnership, Eduardo Solis added: "We are thrilled that the AXE brand is supporting the FIFAe Finals 2023 as part of its partnership with FIFA. This collaboration marks an important milestone for FIFA, as we join forces to further elevate our esports events. Together, we will create unforgettable experiences for fans around the world, bridging the gap between the digital and regular worlds of football."