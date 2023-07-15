Visa to enhance experience for fans at first-ever cashless FIFA Women’s World Cup™

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ set to establish new benchmarks both on and off the pitch in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, FIFA, together with worldwide FIFA Women’s Football Partner, Visa, announced today the upcoming tournament will be the first-ever cashless FIFA World Cup™. Fans at the tournament will not only benefit from the speed, convenience and security of digital payments, but Visa cardholders will also receive new exclusive offers.

Host countries Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand are among the world's most advanced when it comes to digital payments and tapping to pay with card or phone is already common practice. In fact, the six Australia match stadiums already operate as cashless and 99% (Australia) and 96% (New Zealand) of face-to-face Visa transactions are contactless.

“Visa has provided immense support to the development of women’s football over many years and, once again, they will help to elevate the experience of supporters at the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer.

Visa will provide Visa cardholders at the FIFA Women’s World Cup with the opportunity to access discounts, complimentary gifts, and exclusive Visa payment locations when they pay with Visa at the ten match stadiums and nine FIFA Fan Festival™ sites across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. New Visa benefits include:

FIFA Retail + FIFA Fan Festival: Visa cardholders will receive a 10% discount on any purchase when they use Visa to pay, while Visa purchases over $140 AUD and $150 NZD will receive a complimentary gift, while supplies last.

Stadium Food + Beverage: Every Visa purchase comes with a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Official Licensed Sticker, while supplies last.

Match Day Digital Card Art + NFT: At Stadium Australia, Visa will offer the first-ever Visa commemorative digital prepaid card in Australia. Eligible fans with an Australian phone number can purchase a Visa digital prepaid card that features card art from the match they are attending, which will update with the final score after the match. The digital prepaid cards – ranging from $5-$999 AUD – are available at Visa kiosks throughout the stadium and can be used in and outside the stadium, excluding ATM and online purchases. Following the match, participating and eligible fans can also redeem a limited number of free match day non-fungible token (NFT) that memorializes their football experience, courtesy of Visa.

For cash-only fans from around the the world, Visa will have prepaid card kiosks at every stadium to exchange AUD and NZD to $25 and $100 Visa commemorative prepaid cards.

“Visa remains committed to enhancing the FIFA Women’s World Cup payment experience for football fans onsite. The unique Visa benefits at this tournament will add value to our cardholders’ purchases and help commemorate their match experiences far beyond the final whistle”, said Andrea Fairchild, global head of sponsorships, Visa.