Visa Presale Draw to start first phase of FIFA World Cup 26™ ticket sales

The fan journey for the FIFA World Cup 26™ kicks off on Wednesday, 10 September with an exclusive opportunity for Visa cardholders around the world. Those who enter the Visa Presale Draw between 10 September and Friday, 19 September can apply for a chance to purchase tickets in the first phase of ticket sales (subject to the terms and conditions of this programme), thanks to FIFA’s Official Payment Technology Partner. To get started, Visa cardholders are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets today to register their interest and create a FIFA ID. To participate in the Visa Presale Draw, Visa cardholders must log into their FIFA.com/tickets account using their FIFA ID and complete the application form at any time during the ten-day application period for their chance to purchase tickets. Following a random selection process, FIFA will notify successful Visa cardholders by email beginning no earlier than 30 September. These Visa cardholders will be assigned a date and time slot in October during which they will be able to visit FIFA.com/tickets to purchase tickets (subject to availability). As FIFA’s exclusive payment provider during the first ticket sales phase, Visa ensures a fast, secure and seamless checkout experience for sports fans around the world. “Excitement for the FIFA World Cup 26 is building fast, and 10 September is a date every football fan should have marked in their calendar,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. “We’re delighted to once again partner with Visa to give fans the very first opportunity to secure their place at the greatest show on earth. A ticket to the FIFA World Cup isn’t just a ticket – it’s a gateway to the most inclusive and spectacular tournament in our history. Everyone will want to be part of this moment, so make sure you’ve created your FIFA ID and have your Visa card ready.” “We’re reaching a fever pitch with just months to go until kick-off, and Visa is proud to be leading the charge from midfield – connecting fans to the action and empowering local businesses to play their strongest game,” said Frank Cooper, Chief Marketing Officer at Visa. “This isn’t just about early access to tickets – it’s about unlocking opportunities across North America, fuelling the passion of the global football community and ensuring the economic impact of the tournament reaches far beyond the final whistle.” Due to anticipated high demand, FIFA World Cup™ tickets are released in phases, each via a different process. If you are not eligible to be part of the Visa Presale Draw or would like to make additional purchases, FIFA World Cup™ tickets will still be available in subsequent sales phases, the details of which will be released in September. Fans can already purchase hospitality packages, inclusive of match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality. FIFA encourages fans to make purchases only through FIFA.com/tickets, the official and preferred source of tickets for the FIFA World Cup™, as hospitality packages and tickets sourced from unofficial sales channels may not be valid. Visa, a world leader in digital payments, is FIFA’s Official Payment Technology Partner and the preferred way to pay for tickets and hospitality packages. A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each host country’s government website today for entry requirements. The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the greatest yet, consisting of 48 teams playing in 104 matches across three host countries. Fans should start planning now to be there when it happens – to witness greatness and be part of this historic tournament and its enthralling in-stadium experience.