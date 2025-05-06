Visa announced as Official Partner of inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™

Visa confirmed as the Official Payment Technology Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup™

Long-standing FIFA Partner set to deliver activations across the groundbreaking tournament

Fans eager to be part of history can secure their tickets at FIFA.com/tickets

FIFA is proud to announce that Visa, a long-standing FIFA partner and global leader in digital payments, will be an Official Partner of the maiden edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™, which will take place across the United States from Saturday, 14 June, to Sunday, 13 July 2025.

This truly historic tournament marks a revolutionary new chapter in the world of football. For the first time ever, 32 of the planet’s most iconic teams, from across all six confederations, will battle it out over four weeks to be crowned club world champions.

As an Official FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Partner, Visa will amplify the fan experience through unique programs for spectators that bring them closer to the action across the United States this June and July.

Visa has a long-standing relationship with FIFA, spanning both the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, as well as the youth, futsal, beach soccer and esport competitions organised by world footballs’ governing body.

“As a partner, Visa has played a standout role in growing the global game, and we’re excited to have them with us as the kick-off of this historic competition approaches,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will transform the global club landscape. With the unsurpassed scale of Visa and its commitment to innovation, we’re proud to welcome another powerhouse brand that is perfectly aligned with the bold vision of this tournament.”

Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer at Visa added: “This addition to our partnership with FIFA underscores Visa’s commitment to football at every level, from grassroots to the grandest stages. We’re excited to take part in this groundbreaking tournament and to bring new experiences to our clients, cardholders and fans alike.”

Featuring the greatest teams on the planet, superstar players from across the globe and no shortage of high-stakes actions, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ promises to redefine how, when and where the true club world champion is crowned.

Fans from around the world are set to come together to mark the inception of a new global tradition, and tickets remain available to join them. Visit FIFA.com/tickets to secure your seat and be part of football history.