Valvoline Global confirmed as Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Supporter

Valvoline Global, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, has been announced as an Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Supporter ahead of the global extravaganza set to take place across Canada, Mexico and the United States next year. Valvoline Global’s sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup 26 builds on its rapid international growth. As Valvoline, which sells its products in over 140 countries and territories, approaches its 160th anniversary, the company has become one of the fastest-growing lubricants brands worldwide. Set to be the biggest and most inclusive edition of the FIFA World Cup™, the 2026 tournament will feature 48 national teams from across the globe competing in 104 matches in 16 Host Cities throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States. The company plans to offer experiences for fans in select Host Cities and exclusive promotions with key Valvoline retail partners, with more details to be released later this year. “The FIFA World Cup 26 will bring people together like nothing else – through passion, performance and the power of possibility,” said Valvoline Global CEO Jamal Muashsher. “As we approach our 160th anniversary, Valvoline Global is proud to be part of an event that celebrates not just the greatness of the game, but the potential within us all to move the world forward.” This will be the first time that Valvoline Global has been involved in a sporting event of such scale. The company’s partnership with FIFA underscores its commitment to world-class innovation and outstanding service, objectives that are shared by both organisations. “We are thrilled to welcome Valvoline Global, a respected global force in the automotive and industrial sectors, as an official supporter of this historic tournament,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “The company’s innovative vision aligns with the dynamic spirit of the FIFA World Cup. Valvoline Global’s commitment to driving progress through cutting-edge solutions resonates with our values, and we are excited to embark on this journey together.”