Qatar Airways named Official Airline Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Award-winning carrier follows series of recent commercial announcements ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, which kicks off on Saturday, 14 June

Brand-new tournament, set to redefine club football, welcomes one of the world’s leading airlines to its diverse portfolio

New agreement confirms Qatar Airways’ commitment to supporting football’s landmark moments

FIFA and Qatar Airways are pleased to announce a new agreement whereby the premium carrier will become the Official Airline Partner of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™. The multiple award-winning airline will join a selection of top brands on the new grand stage of global football and will feature prominently in the tournament branding, as well as offering fans exclusive experiences at the tournament.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Qatar Airways as we embark on this exciting new chapter with the FIFA Club World Cup – a truly historic moment for world football,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Their passion for excellence and ability to connect people around the world make them the perfect partner for this incredible new tournament, which will bring together 32 of the world’s top clubs for a celebration unlike anything we’ve seen before. Truly, and for the first time, club football will unite the world – and Qatar Airways will be a key partner in making this happen.”

Qatar Airways Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “The new agreement with FIFA underlines what we value most – teaming up with the pinnacle of football to bring fans closer to the action. The presence of Qatar Airways at this groundbreaking tournament goes beyond branding, as we look to elevate the fan experience and connect them through our global network of more than 170 destinations, with 11 gateways in the United States. We are proud to be here and to play our role in uniting players, officials and fans through the power of football and global travel.”

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will see 32 of the world’s top clubs compete across 12 venues in the United States. The drama kicks off on Saturday, 14 June, with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF facing Al Ahly FC at Hard Rock Stadium. The action-packed month will culminate in what promises to be a historic final in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 13 July.

In addition to its partnership with FIFA, Qatar Airways sponsors participating clubs Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano, who will begin their FIFA Club World Cup journeys in Los Angeles on Sunday, 15 June and Tuesday, 17 June respectively.