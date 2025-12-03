Panini America unveils Canada and United States cover for FIFA World Cup 2026™ sticker collection

As anticipation builds globally ahead of the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Panini America has unveiled a striking Canada-United States cover design for the collectible issue of its iconic sticker album. The new edition will once again be available to billions of football fans worldwide, offering them the chance to take part in the tradition ahead of what promises to be the biggest and best-ever edition of the world’s greatest competition. The Panini FIFA World Cup™ sticker collection has captivated fans and collectors around the globe for more than 50 years, celebrating the players and teams that have battled it out on the sport’s biggest stage. With 48 nations set to compete at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States, this will be the largest Panini FIFA World Cup sticker collection ever. Panini will publish the sticker album’s global cover in the coming months, during the run-up to the flagship event in North America, while a special cover is also expected to be launched for Mexico. The release marks the first time that the Panini collection will have a cover dedicated to a FIFA World Cup host region. This special cover reveal will also kick-start a time-limited pre-order campaign on Amazon. Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer, said: “Just like the FIFA World Cup, the Panini sticker album is one of the most iconic and enduring traditions in global football culture. For generations, it has brought fans together, sparked excitement around the world and created memories and mementos that last long after the final whistle. We are proud to continue this partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Together with Panini, we look forward to celebrating a product that unites collectors, families and fans of all ages. This album is more than a collectible – it is a symbol of the joy, passion and anticipation that define the FIFA World Cup.” The Canada-United States cover captures a colourful FIFA World Cup 2026 style anchored by the tournament’s official emblem and the FIFA World Cup Trophy, while also showcasing Panini’s timeless “bicycle kick” icon based on former Italian player Carlo Parola, which was introduced as Panini’s official logo in 1965. “Our Panini FIFA World Cup sticker collection has engaged people all over the world for generations, and we are proud to introduce this landmark Canada-United States album cover for our 2026 edition,” said Mark Warsop, Chief Executive Officer of Panini America. “This special cover is the initial step in how we plan to celebrate our products and partnerships throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will include the stickers and trading cards, and we believe that fans and collectors are going to be very excited.” The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be staged across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Today’s unveiling of the special cover took place in New York New Jersey, where the FIFA World Cup final will be played next July. Panini is FIFA’s exclusive partner for official stickers, trading cards, trading-card games and digital collectibles. The first edition of the Panini FIFA World Cup sticker collection was produced for the 1970 instalment of the global showpiece in Mexico.