Mengniu becomes an Official FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Sponsor

Mengniu Group and FIFA have today announced that Mengniu has become an Official FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Sponsor. This is Mengniu's third partnership with FIFA after being an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2018™ and 2022. By partnering again with the global sport event, Mengniu continues to bring its brand philosophy to football fans around the world. The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. With over one million tickets sold, this event is expected to be the best-selling stand-alone women’s sport event in history. Mengniu will leverage the offline venues of the FIFA Women's World Cup™ alongside FIFA's online platforms to launch a series of branding and promotional activities. FIFA’s Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said: "We welcome Mengniu Group as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™. We are delighted to be working with the team again, and during the past two FIFA World Cups, we have felt a deep connection with each other's values. We look forward to working with Mengniu to bring the world a spectacular football spectacle when the FIFA Women's World Cup™ kicks off later this month." Jeffrey LU, CEO and Executive Director of Mengniu Group, said: "The continued successful cooperation with FIFA reflects the high recognition of Mengniu's brand and product quality by FIFA. Mengniu always upholds the mission of 'a little bit of nutrition to bloom every life', bringing nutritious and delicious consumption experience to consumers inside and outside the green field. Mengniu hopes to join hands with FIFA to make more people participate and love football, and get health and happiness from football competition." The Chinese women's football team will also represent China at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™. As the Official Partner of the CFA Team China, Mengniu will also continue to help the development of Chinese women's football.