LEGO Group and FIFA give fans chance to build football’s ultimate prize

Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, said: “We’re delighted to announce this groundbreaking collaboration with the LEGO Group. LEGO is one of the world’s most loved and iconic brands, so joining forces with them to present football fans around the globe with the chance to build their very own version of sport’s most prestigious prize, the FIFA World Cup Trophy, provides perfect synergy. It is the first time that FIFA and the LEGO Group have teamed up on such a project, and with the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup fast approaching, we hope that fans take this opportunity to embrace the spirit of the global game’s greatest event and bring a little piece of the party into their homes to keep forever.” The LEGO Editions FIFA World Cup Official Trophy set goes on sale in March 2026. This ultimate prize model is constructed from 2,842 LEGO elements, including the highest number of gold-coloured bricks ever used in a single LEGO set. Adding to its collectability, the set features a printed plaque underneath the base listing all the teams to have lifted the current FIFA World Cup Trophy, introduced in 1974. An exciting hidden scene can also be accessed via a pullable slip in the upper globe section. Inside this concealed area is the FIFA World Cup 2026 logo and an exclusive branded minifigure holding a mini-FIFA World Cup Trophy toy, allowing fans to truly imagine themselves as world champions. Julia Goldin, the Chief Product & Marketing Officer at the LEGO Group, added: “The LEGO brand has always celebrated the power of creativity, inspiring people of all ages to connect through the joy of building and play. Collaborating with FIFA for the FIFA World Cup 2026 represents an incredible opportunity to honour the world’s most iconic tournament and the global passion it ignites. The FIFA World Cup Trophy stands as a universal symbol of achievement and unity, and now, through the creativity of the LEGO brick, fans everywhere can experience the excitement of it – piece by piece – in true LEGO style. This marks just the beginning of our collaboration, and we’re thrilled to unite families and fans around the world in celebrating football, the imagination and one of the sport’s most legendary symbols in a whole new way.” Roberto Carlos, who won the tournament with Brazil in 2002, reflected upon how the trophy holds emotional significance for supporters. “Winning the FIFA World Cup was one of the most incredible moments of my life, and I’ll never forget what it felt like to hold that trophy,” the former flying full-back said. “I know we couldn’t have achieved it without our amazing fans and what this trophy means to them. Now, with the LEGO FIFA World Cup Trophy set, fans can create their own version and bring that magic home. This isn’t just about building a trophy; it’s about sharing the love of football with family and friends.” Throughout 2026, the LEGO Group will continue to roll out new products and experiences, ensuring that everyone can join in the fun. From FIFA Fan Festival™ sites to special tournament events, there will be plenty of chances for LEGO enthusiasts and football fans alike to build, play and share in the excitement of the beautiful game. Fans can find out more and pre-order the trophy by visiting LEGO.com.