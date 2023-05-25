Hyundai and Kia renew FIFA partnerships until 2030, with Boston Dynamics and Supernal to showcase future mobility solutions

Hyundai Motor Group affiliates Hyundai and Kia to continue as FIFA’s official mobility partners, providing transportation, autonomous driving technologies and future mobility services at global events and tournaments

Renewed partnerships to cover a wide range of competitions, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Group subsidiaries Boston Dynamics and Supernal have joined the agreement, providing the future mobility brands with exciting opportunities to reach a global audience

Hyundai Motor Group (the “Group”) affiliates Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have today jointly announced the renewal of their long standing partnerships with FIFA until 2030. The renewed agreement welcomes Group subsidiaries Boston Dynamics and Supernal into the fold. The renewals encompass a wide range of prestigious FIFA competitions, including the eagerly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™. Hyundai and Kia’s support for FIFA has spanned more than two decades, with a new emphasis on the growth and development of the women’s game. To commemorate the occasion, FIFA and the Group today held a signing ceremony at the headquarters of world football’s governing body in Zurich, Switzerland. FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined hands with his counterpart Karl Kim to officially seal the agreement, symbolising the partners’ shared commitment to make football truly global.

“We’re thrilled to continue our long standing partnerships with Hyundai and Kia. Over the years, they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to supporting FIFA, and we value their dedication to enhancing the overall experience at our tournaments,” said the FIFA President. “As we enter this new era together, we’re excited about the prospects that lie ahead with the addition of Boston Dynamics and Supernal. Together, we’ll continue to work on uniting the world through football.” “On behalf of Hyundai Motor Group, we’re honoured to extend our partnerships with FIFA, reinforcing our long standing commitment to the world of football,” commented the President of Hyundai Motor Group. “As we embark on this renewed collaboration, we look forward to showcasing the capabilities of our mobility solutions and partner brands on a global scale. Together with FIFA, we aim to inspire and unite fans around the world through the power of football.”