The Home Depot joins as Official Partner in North America of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

The partnership builds on The Home Depot’s role as Official Home Improvement Retail Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

The tournament continues to thrill as the group stage ends, with 16 teams now progressing to the knockout stage that started today

Win or go home matches will be played in Philadelphia, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, New York New Jersey and Orlando over the coming weeks

FIFA is proud to welcome The Home Depot as an Official Partner in North America of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, strengthening the company’s commitment to football across the region.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment in the tournament, with the group stage having drawn to a close and the final 16 teams set to embark on the knockout rounds – each with the aim of lifting the new and iconic tournament trophy on Sunday, 13 July at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey.

Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer at FIFA said: “We are delighted to deepen our relationship with The Home Depot as the first ever FIFA Club World Cup enters the knockout stage. The Home Depot’s long-standing connection with communities across North America makes them an ideal partner for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.”

“This tournament, which attracted nearly 1.7 million fans in the stands across the first 48 matches, is already showing the passion for football in the region and with The Home Depot on board, we look forward to reaching even more fans on the road to the final.”

Allison Kolber, Vice President of Integrated Marketing at The Home Depot, added: “We’re thrilled to be part of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, building on our partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026. Connecting with our customers through the power of sport is something we deeply value, and we’re excited to harness the spirit of football through this collaboration.”

As the action continues, The Home Depot will be visible for the remainder of the tournament and will build on their work in the region and with FIFA through to 2026.