Global sponsorship packages for FIFA World Cup 2026™ sold out

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai announced at The Business of Soccer conference that all global sponsorship positions for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ have been filled

Only two regional sponsorship packages remain as the tournament’s commercial programme breaks all records

Achievements before a ball has even been kicked include generating the highest sponsorship revenue ever recorded by a stand-alone sporting event

FIFA has confirmed that all global sponsorship packages for this year’s FIFA World Cup™ have now been sold, marking a major milestone for the tournament’s commercial programme. This includes both FIFA Partners – the organisation’s top-tier partners – and FIFA World Cup 2026™ Sponsors.

Speaking at The Business of Soccer Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai highlighted the fact that the last of the 16 global sponsorship positions has been allocated, with the organisation involved to be announced soon.

As contracting progresses and negotiations advance across the commercial programme, only two sponsorship positions remain for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – both within the regional Tournament Supporter tier, representing the final opportunities for brands to sponsor the biggest sporting event ever.

“This is already the most successful commercial programme in FIFA’s history, and we are still building momentum,” said Gai. “We have seen unprecedented interest from brands across the globe, and with only two regional opportunities remaining, we expect these final positions to be filled very soon.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 commercial partnership programme has experienced exponential growth and is on track to generate a level of revenue that surpasses previous FIFA World Cup cycles by a significant margin.

This success is underpinned by the new commercial partnership model launched in 2023, which offers partners greater flexibility, customisation and innovative assets. The programme brings together a world-class line-up of Commercial Partners, featuring leading global and regional brands from across industries and locations. From long-standing FIFA Partners to exciting new entrants, the programme reflects the global reach and appeal of football.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will comprise 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, bringing together billions of fans worldwide. More than six million spectators are expected to attend matches, while it is anticipated that approximately six billion people will engage with the tournament across platforms. This unprecedented scale positions the competition to redefine the global sporting landscape.