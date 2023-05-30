Frito-Lay North America signs on as Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

Frito-Lay North America proud to continue its relationship with FIFA, signing on as a Tournament Supporter for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Frito-Lay is the Official USA Snack of the tournament and will introduce FIFA Women’s World Cup branded Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos and Cracker Jill products before kick-off

Agreement marks Frito-Lay’s largest-ever investment in women’s sports and underscores the brand’s commitment to celebrate and support women in sports

Frito-Lay North America (Frito-Lay) and FIFA have announced the continuation of their relationship, with Frito-Lay signing on as a North American Tournament Supporter and Official USA Snack of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, the company’s largest-ever investment in women’s sports.

“We are thrilled to be among the first Tournament Supporters in North America to announce our involvement with this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said Steven Williams, CEO, Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods North America. “As our snacks are known to bring people together for iconic moments in sports, we look forward to using our role in this momentous occasion in women’s sports to support the athletes and fans alike.”

Frito-Lay made history last year as the first salty-snack brand collaboration in FIFA and FIFA World Cup history during the FIFA World Cup 2022™. Now, Frito-Lay brands Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos will offer FIFA Women’s World Cup-branded packaging just in time for the tournament. Cracker Jack will also feature FIFA Women’s World-Cup branded packaging through its limited-edition Cracker Jill packaging, which was created to celebrate women who break down barriers in sports and support women in sports.

This collaboration builds upon Frito-Lay’s commitment to celebrate fandom by continuing to align with culturally relevant moments to bring smiles to more consumers on more occasions. As the most watched women’s sporting event in the world, the FIFA Women’s World Cup presents a unique opportunity for Frito-Lay to be a part of the growing popularity of women’s sports. Frito-Lay is also dedicated to furthering equity through its programming by engaging fans and fostering opportunities for more players at all levels regardless of background, gender or ability.

"FIFA is delighted to welcome Frito-Lay as a Tournament Supporter for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ - a tournament that promises to drive the women’s game to all new highs," said Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer.

"Frito-Lay's commitment to empowering young football fans aligns perfectly with our mission of promoting the sport globally, and it’s vast experience at major sporting events will enhance the tournament experience for fans. Together, we can drive both awareness and participation to enhance women’s football for all.”