Final ticket sales phase for FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ goes live

The third phase of ticket sales for the 20th FIFA Club World Cup™ is now live at FIFA.com/tickets. Individual match tickets for all matches and all categories are available during the last phase of sales. The website will remain open until the end of the tournament, with tickets subject to availabilities. Accessibility tickets – Wheelchair User, Easy Access Standard and Easy Access Amenity – are also available upon request. More information, including details on pricing, can be found at FIFA.com/tickets. Visa is the Official Payment Services Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023™. An official resale platform will also be launched ahead of the tournament, with more details to follow. The tournament, which will take place in Jeddah between 12 and 22 December 2023, will see seven teams battle it out for global glory.